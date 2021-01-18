Driver crashes car into gym near Myrtle Beach

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews were on scene after a driver crashed a car into a building in Little River Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Around 5:41 a.m. HCFR crews were dispatched to a building on Spa Drive after a car drove into it. Lifequest Swim and Fitness confirmed the building was their sales office.
Horry County Code Enforcement will be assessing damage to the building and the Department of Public Safety will be on scene and investigating, according to HCFR.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
