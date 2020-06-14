Driver dies after car crashes into home near Myrtle Beach

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released new information about Saturday morning’s deadly wreck on Highway 90.
Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2001 Toyota Camry ran off the road and struck an unoccupied house.
Collins says the driver was killed as a result of the crash.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the person killed.
The wreck was reported at 8817 Highway 90 in Longs around 5:29 a.m. The vehicle caught fire after the wreck.
