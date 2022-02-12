Driver injured after crashing into Virginia church; part of structure falls on car

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A driver was taken to a hospital after crashing into a church in Abingdon.

According to the Abingdon Police Department, a vehicle crashed into the Abingdon Baptist Church on West Main Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

The crash caused a large section of the church structure to collapse on top of the vehicle. One of the columns on the front of the church was also visibly damaged.

The driver’s car appeared to hit the brick base of the column that was damaged.

Police said a crane was brought in to remove the vehicle from the wreckage.

Main Street reopened to traffic as of 9:46 p.m.

It’s not clear what caused the wreck, remains under investigation.