Live Now
CBS 17 Weather Beast on the road as severe weather sweeps through central NC

CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day

Forecast

Radar

Download the CBS 17 weather app

What is an Alert Day?

Driver killed by falling tree in South Carolina

Around the South

by: WBTV

Posted: / Updated:

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A driver was killed by a falling tree in York County Thursday, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. on Pleasant Road about three miles north of Fort Mill. Officials say a 2010 Toyota SUV was traveling north when the vehicle was struck by the falling tree.

The driver was rushed to a Charlotte hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The fatal crash happened as strong storms moved through the entire WBTV in Charlotte viewing area, leaving downed trees, power lines and damage to buildings in their path.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss