Driver killed by falling tree in South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A driver was killed by a falling tree in York County Thursday, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. on Pleasant Road about three miles north of Fort Mill. Officials say a 2010 Toyota SUV was traveling north when the vehicle was struck by the falling tree.

The driver was rushed to a Charlotte hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The fatal crash happened as strong storms moved through the entire WBTV in Charlotte viewing area, leaving downed trees, power lines and damage to buildings in their path.