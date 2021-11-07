Driver killed by officers after chase, crash that left woman dead, Virginia police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are dead following a police chase that began in Newport News and ended in Chesapeake.

Virginia State Police said that around 4:55 p.m., the Newport News Police Department attempted to pull over a white 2007 Chevrolet sedan in the southbound lanes of Interstate-664. As the vehicle entered the city of Suffolk, state police took the lead attempting to pull over the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect’s vehicle then crashed with a state trooper’s vehicle causing both vehicles to run off the roadway in separate directions. The sedan ran off the roadway into an embankment and flipped in the tree line, near Route 58.

The driver, later identified as 45-year-old Chesapeake Brian Michael Price, fled the scene on foot. Police say his female passenger, identified as 47-year-old Newport News resident Amity Jo Grey, died upon impact.

Within minutes of the crash, a trooper located the suspect walking along the westbound lanes of Route 58. The trooper parked his car and approached the suspect on foot.

Police say Price assaulted the trooper as he tried to talk with him. Price was then fatally shot by the trooper.

Price’s body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Chesapeake for examination and autopsy. The next of kin for both Price and Grey have been notified of their deaths.

The trooper was treated at the scene for his minor injuries. Police say he has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation being conducted by the Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office is investigating the incident.