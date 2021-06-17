Driver wanted in hit-and-run death of South Carolina teacher in custody, authorities say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Highway Patrol said the man wanted in connection with the hit-and-run death of a Greenville County teacher on June 6 has been taken into custody.

Mantavious McMorris (From: Greenville County Detention Center)

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday that Mantavious McMorris was arrested and charged with hit-and-run with death, reckless homicide, and other traffic offenses.

McMorris has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

The crash happened on Sulphur Springs Road near Pinsley Circle around 1:14pm on Sunday, June 6.

Carli Brewer Soukup, 33, a teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary School, was entering a crosswalk near the Swamp Rabbit Trail when a vehicle traveling north hit her before leaving the scene, troopers said.

After her death, Soukup’s husband began raising money to improve safety on the Swamp Rabbit Trail and to support the mental health counseling at Greenville County Schools.

You can learn more about Carli Soukup’s legacy and how to donate here.