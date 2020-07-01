Driver, woman checking her mailbox dead after SC police chase, crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people died after a police chase ended in a crash in Anderson County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The chase began in the city of Anderson and ended shortly after 7 p.m. with a deadly crash near the corner of Dobbins Bridge Road and Coker Road.

The Anderson County Coroner said the driver of the suspect vehicle lost control and ran off the roadway into a yard. The vehicle hit a woman as she was walking to her mailbox and then crashed another car in front of a home.

The coroner identified the woman as 54-year-old Brenda Mary Wilson.

The driver of the vehicle, Grayson Dean Mathis, 30, of Anderson, was killed in the crash, the coroner said.

The vehicle was being chased after an attempted traffic stop by the Anderson Police Department.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.