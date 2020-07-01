ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people died after a police chase ended in a crash in Anderson County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The chase began in the city of Anderson and ended shortly after 7 p.m. with a deadly crash near the corner of Dobbins Bridge Road and Coker Road.
The Anderson County Coroner said the driver of the suspect vehicle lost control and ran off the roadway into a yard. The vehicle hit a woman as she was walking to her mailbox and then crashed another car in front of a home.
The coroner identified the woman as 54-year-old Brenda Mary Wilson.
The driver of the vehicle, Grayson Dean Mathis, 30, of Anderson, was killed in the crash, the coroner said.
The vehicle was being chased after an attempted traffic stop by the Anderson Police Department.
The Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- North Carolina gyms begin to reopen – but only for people under doctor’s orders
- Fiscal year in NC begins with 30 new laws, higher DMV fees
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Covalent Chemical and Green For Life Environmental are hiring
- First responders ‘pushed and kicked’ at scene of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash
- Driver, woman checking her mailbox dead after SC police chase, crash
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now