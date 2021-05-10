Drivers lining up at gas pumps in SC after cyber attack triggers pipeline shutdown

The video above was submitted by a viewer at Sam’s Club in Florence.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lines have started forming at gas pumps in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee after the largest U.S. fuel pipeline was hit by a cyberattack and forced to halt operations.

Add that to a big jump in gasoline prices this past week, and people are starting to worry. Lines have been forming at stations from Marion and Mullins to Myrtle Beach.

The company closed the 5,500 hundred mile pipe that runs through 12 states including the Carolinas. It transfers around 45 percent of all fuel consumed on the East Coast.

Experts said if the pipeline is not up and running in the next 24 hours, we could start to see a 10, 20, or even 30 cent increase in gas prices. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Myrtle Beach area is $2.69, according to AAA.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.02 per gallon.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency allowing for fuel transportation waivers. “Today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel,” Cooper said.