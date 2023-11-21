MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are facing charges after reportedly using a drone to fly drugs across the Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Jada Young and Dorian Mallory were arrested on Friday in connection to the alleged aerial drug transport.

Young was charged with criminal conspiracy and introducing contraband into a state facility, while Mallory was charged with third-offense trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, criminal conspiracy and introducing contraband into a state facility.

Marlboro County deputies coordinated with South Carolina Department of Corrections officials who said the drone went toward the woods behind the prison. A deputy then saw a dark-colored SUV coming from behind the prison and pulled it over because of its proximity to the incident at such a late hour, deputies said.

Courtesy: The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies searched the SUV and found a drone in the trunk of the vehicle, which was being driven by Young. Mallory was a passenger, deputies said. Deputies confiscated the DJI Inspire II drone.

According to deputies, a package containing 100 grams of marijuana and 55 grams of methamphetamine was also recovered.

Young was given a $10,000 surety bond and Mallory a $175,000 surety bond at their bond hearings on Friday.