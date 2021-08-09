Drug dealer was showering when female cohort opened door for task force, sheriff says

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An accused drug dealer was showering when his cohort opened the door for task force agents who were serving a warrant on him, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Drug task force agents went to a home at 4674 Foster Blackmon Drive in Heath Springs last Friday in the middle of the afternoon.

Marijuana was found in the kitchen while fentanyl, meth, and various pills were found in the living room and the kitchen.

Tina Peavy, 38, and Eric Wright, 49, were both arrested and face multiple charges including possession and drug distribution charges. Wright was in the shower and Peavy answered the door, the sheriff’s report indicated.

The agents said they were initially looking for Wright, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for cocaine distribution from February.