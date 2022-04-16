AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two women have been arrested after an assault in a Lowe’s Home Improvement store breakroom earlier this week.

According to a warrant, Desjanque Marshade Walker, 21, and Sharique Corneial Walker, 19, went into the breakroom of the Lowe’s on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta.

Inside the breakroom, they beat up the victim, sprayed her with pepper spray, and took her iPhone 12 Pro Max, the warrant said.

Authorities say that both Walker women were arrested Wednesday and have been charged with robbery by force. It’s unclear if the two women are related.

Authorities also say that they are both currently being detained at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.