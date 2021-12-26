Duo order pizza to house before they robbed the place, Virginia police say

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two men who ordered a pizza to a home in Winchester before robbing it.

Police say the two suspects shown on surveillance pictures ordered and paid for a pizza to be sent to a home on the 200 block of Heath Court on Dec.18.

Police also say the suspects used the New York cell phone number, 929-407-4921, to order the pizza.

Surveillance video also shows a black Dodge van with a paper license plate driving by the home very slowly as the pizza was being delivered. The two men then broke into the home through the basement door and took high-end handbags, jewelry, cellphones and cash.

Police said they believe the home was robbed because the occupants are Asian and noted in a news release that two other homes were robbed in the same area on the same day.

The two men are believed to be Asian or Hispanic, deputies said. One of the men has tattoos on his right side and back and both were wearing red gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162.