Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl from Virginia

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 3-year-old Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell, which triggered the Virginia State Police to issue an Endangered Child Alert Friday.

Authorities describe Cuthriell as 3 feet-1 inch tall, weighs 40 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

Police say Cuthriell was last seen in February in Augusta County.

According to Virginia State Police, the girl is believed to be with Candi Royer, a 41-year-old woman who is 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown or blond hair and green eyes.

Royer was last seen in Augusta County a week ago on Sept. 3.

If you have any information regarding Cuthriell’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Reid at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.