Editor’s note: The headline for his story has been corrected to reflect a 12-year sentence in the case.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old former fugitive convicted in July for his role in the 2018 “Grindr” robberies in Myrtle Beach was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Dlanor Tilton of Loris was sentenced on two counts of armed robbery after his sealed sentence was opened, the solicitor’s office said. He was convicted after failing to appear for his trial in Horry County Circuit Court.

He was arrested by U.S. marshals in December in Utah, where he had been playing in a local football league, and returned to Horry County, the solicitor’s office said.

Tilton was one of two men convicted in the two robberies, which happened in December 2018. Authorities said Tilton and Mazar Sturdivant, 21, of Myrtle Beach, and another man used the social media app Grindr to find their victims who were were visiting from out of town.

Sturdivant was also convicted of two counts of armed robbery in July and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He did not have any previous serious criminal record but still must serve at least 85% of his sentence, the solicitor’s office said.

“The victims of these crimes were targeted and preyed upon using the Grindr app,” Joshua D. Holford, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case along with Assistant Solicitor Elizabeth Farmer, said in July. “We appreciate them coming forward to police because we know these were not the only armed robberies in the area at that time. We thank the police for their quick investigation into these incidents because following the arrest of the defendants the robberies stopped.”

