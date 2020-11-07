GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found early Friday morning in a car on Old Easley Bridge Road.

Deputies said officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. to find the car near Stallings Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Desmond L. Parks, 29, of Greenville, in the drivers seat, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. They said he had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Deputies said Parks’ ex-girlfriend Jasmine Liz Marie Robinson, 31, turned herself in after the shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robinson was followed Parks and another occupant in a vehicle. Investigators believe Parks was driving when Robinson shot him.

Deputies said the other person in the vehicle was able escape once the vehicle came to a stop. The car involved, a silver Acura, had damage to a rear passenger window.

Robinson has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.