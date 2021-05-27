Ex-South Carolina police officer arrested, accused of selling department’s ammo

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A former Gaffney police officer was arrested Tuesday afternoon after SLED claimed he took ammunition from the GPD armory and sold it for personal gain.

SLED said Theodore Robert Martin, 33, was charged with one count of misconduct in office and one count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent less than $2,000.

Warrants said that Martin sold the ammo to C&C Indoor Range in February.

In March, then-Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner said training officer Martin was fired after an incident that happened at the department and that SLED was called in to investigate.

Martin was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center following his arrest.