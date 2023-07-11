GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A former youth pastor is now facing 58 sex crime charges in Greenville County after deputies released new warrants on Tuesday.

The investigation began on May 27 when deputies from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home after Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, of Boiling Springs, admitted to videoing a woman while she was showering in Greenwood County.

After further investigation, Mayfield was accused of recording multiple girls, as young as 14- years old, in the bathroom of First Baptist Gowensville on Highway 14 near Landrum.

The recordings were found during a search of Mayfield’s phone during Greenwood County’s investigation, warrants stated.

According to most recent arrest warrants, Mayfield set up cameras to record a bride and her bridal party changing at the church to prepare for the wedding on June 19, 2021.

Mayfield was hired to provide videography services for a wedding in April of 2021.

While at the wedding venue, Mayfield set up two cameras to video the victim, the arrest warrants said. One camera was positioned near the floor to film up the clothing of the victim and the other was placed in the room where some of the bridesmaids changed their clothes.

A similar incident happened in September of 2021 when Mayfield was hired as a videographer for another wedding. The arrest warrant said he hid a camera in the bedroom where the bridesmaids were changing.

Based on the most recent arrest warrants, Mayfield has been charged with 18 more counts of voyeurism and six more counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Mayfield is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting bond from a magistrate court judge