F-22 fighter wing from Virginia joins 2,000 US soldiers in United Arab Emirates after Houthi attacks

In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrive at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. U.S. F-22 fighter jets arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, part of an American defense response to recent missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting the country. (Tech Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick/U.S. Air Force via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – U.S. F-22 fighter jets have arrived in the United Arab Emirates.

They are part of an American defense response to recent missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting the country.

The Raptors landed Saturday at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, which hosts some 2,000 U.S. troops.

American soldiers there launched Patriot interceptor missiles in response to the Iran-backed Houthi attacks last month.

American officials declined to say how many F-22s are deployed or the number of airmen supporting the aircraft, citing operational security.

However, they identified the unit involved as the 1st Fighter Wing, located at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia. The USS Cole also is deployed to the UAE.

Although the UAE has largely withdrawn its own forces from Yemen, it still supports militias fighting the Houthis, who seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition, which the UAE is a part of, entered the conflict in March 2015.

Iran has denied arming the Houthis, though U.N. reports, independent analysts and Western nations point to evidence showing Tehran’s link to the weapons.