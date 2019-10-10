Fake ‘Todd Kohlhepp’ Facebook page upsets victims’ families

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Some Facebook users are upset after stumbling across a fake account where someone is pretending to be serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.

7 News spoke with family members of some of Kohlhepp’s victims about the fake page, and we learned what would need to be done to get rid of it.

“I think that’s over the line. It’s just heartless,” Chuck Carver said. “Stuff like this doesn’t need to be done.”

That was Chuck Carver’s reaction after seeing a page on Facebook where someone is impersonating serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.

Chuck Carver is the father of Charlie Carver, one of Kohlhepp’s seven victims.

Chuck Carver told 7 News the Facebook page is unnecessary and hurtful.

“Who could possibly be doing this and what do they stand to gain from it? Because the only people they’re hurting are the victims’ families,” he said. “What do you gain by doing something that cruel?”

The page’s creator plays on the fact that Kohlhepp was a realtor, using the convicted serial killer’s photo and company logo, and making sure most of the posts relate to real estate, but then throwing in disturbing references to Kohlhepp’s crimes and victims.

In a comment posted on the page, the creator claims it’s “dark humor” and that he got Kohlhepp’s stamp of approval to do it.

The page was created back in May, but the families of Kohlhepp’s victims just recently discovered that it existed.

Chuck Carver said the victims’ families can’t seem to escape Kohlhepp’s name already and the page is like rubbing salt in a wound.

“We always say that, when things get quiet, something else is about to happen. And, once again, it comes true,” he said. “We’re coming up on the anniversary for all of us, and this is like ‘Really? Come on.'”

Since learning about the page, Carolina’s Family has been trying to have it removed, by reporting it to Facebook as a fake, scam, or impostor account.

“I think it’s really disgusting how people can take something that’s such a sensitive topic and have no kind of thought towards the fact that this is real life, these are real people, and these are real families,” Facebook user Savannah Young said. “I will do anything to try and get this page taken down.”

“It takes multiple people, multiple reports, multiple posts to get it removed,” Kevin Hodges, with USC Upstate’s IT Department, said. “The faster and the more people report it, the better chance we have of getting rid of it.”

Chuck Carver told 7 News he’d like to find the person responsible and see them face some sort of consequence.

“See if there’s any legal ramifications that can come from it. It would be nice to figure it out, but we’ll see,” he said.

For more information on how to report the page, click here.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now