Family asks for prayers after father, son critically injured in Tennessee tornado

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – A young boy and his father are fighting for their lives in the hospital after a tornado ripped through their Chattanooga home.
A tornado ripped through the Meadows family home in Hamilton County, causing debris to fly through their bedrooms and knocking out 4-year-old Grayson and his father Mikey.
Joe Meadows says he found the two unconscious and bleeding in their room. Neighbors and an officer came to help carry Grayson nearly a mile down the road to safety.
Family members are calling this a night of miracles. Both suffered major head injuries but they’re lucky to be alive.
Because of COVID-19 guidelines, family and friends can only pray from afar. At last check, Mikey was responding and the family is just waiting to see if Grayson could breathe on his own.
A Gofundme campaign has been started for the father and son.
