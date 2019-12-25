Family fight breaks out at SC hospital after suspect pulls out ‘butter knife,’ police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has provided details regarding a fight that happened inside a hospital on Monday night.

The incident broke out at Roper Hospital around 6:55 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the argument was between family members.

Officials say that during the argument, someone pulled out what appeared to be a butter knife.

The victims had “superficial injuries” according to police.

The suspect fled the hospital when security arrived, but police are continuing the search. There is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

