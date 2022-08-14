NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her.

They searched in the Lafayette neighborhood, not far from where she was reported missing earlier this month.

Kadence was last seen on August 3 around her home on Norway Place, wearing a black hoodie, black combat boots, a black mask and pajama pants.

Her family said they thought she was in her room and “not feeling well” and reported her missing on Sunday, August 7.

Morrell’s grandmother said on Saturday that she’s not giving up hope until they bring her home.

“We all love her,” said Lisa Smith, her grandmother. “This is her family. We all love her. And they’ve come as far as from New York to come down and search for her today.”

Smith told WAVY that Morrell has never run away and spent most of her time in her room.

“We are very concerned about where she is because it’s not like her,” Smith said. “There was no change in her behavior.”

The family scheduled another search on Sunday morning.

The search was planned to start at 3100 Norway Place in Norfolk and walk toward the Food Lion on Tidewater Drive, which Kadence’s family says she walked to before.