Family visiting Virginia Beach finds vacation rental booked through Airbnb wasn’t available, listed by non-owner

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s officially summertime and many families are heading to Virginia Beach for some fun in the sun.

However, vacation didn’t quite go as planned for a Missouri family, who says the beach rental they booked through Airbnb wasn’t actually available.

The ordeal happened a couple of weeks ago. The family told WAVY they drove 15 hours only to find out the vacation rental had been listed by an Airbnb host who didn’t actually own the home. The company said this is a rare occurrence and the host has been removed from the platform.

Missy Bersing’s family trip to Virginia Beach was memorable, but unfortunately not at all how they imagined.

“It was like ‘Is this really happening?'” Bersing said.

The family booked a week-long stay at a vacation home in Sandbridge through Airbnb. As suggested by the company, Bersing said she communicated through Airbnb with someone claiming to be the host’s personal assistant before the trip.

“What got me is that he went so much into detail about things: ‘You going to bring animals, how many kids?'” she said.

Bersing said they were told they could check in early, but a cleaning crew was at the home when they arrived. They came back a few hours later but this time, the door code they were given didn’t work.

Bersing called and messaged the host but she said they never answered or called back.

“I called the sign on the house where it said Sandbridge Realty and they were very nice but they assured me that it is not rented by Airbnb,” she said. “It was just such disappointment.”

Bersing immediately contacted Airbnb and local hotels, but nothing was available for their group of 16.

“We ended up leaving and started heading back to St. Louis,” Bersing said. “I don’t understand Airbnb enough to understand how they can let somebody list something when they don’t own it.”

WAVY contacted Airbnb who sent a statement.

We are disappointed to hear that Ms. Bersing and her family’s trip was disrupted, and we are providing them with our full support including a refund for this experience. These instances are rare, but when they happen our Community Support Team works hard to make things right. We’ve removed this host from our platform. Background: When signing up to host on Airbnb, hosts agree to abide by Airbnb’s Community Standards, which prohibits the use of someone’s property without their permission. Airbnb’s Guest Refund Policy provides guests with support should they arrive at a listing that is different than what was advertised — we’ll support guests in rebooking an equal or better stay, or refund them 100% of their money. Airbnb hosts do not receive payments for trips until 24 hours after their guests have successfully checked in, which helps to disincentive this type of behavior. To that end, we can confirm that the host here did not profit or get paid with this reservation.

We also asked about Airbnb’s host verification process which you can read about here.

Despite the experience, Bersing said they’ll be back.

“We would love to go back and book through Sandbridge and stay there,” she said.