Family’s pain ‘unimaginable’ after boy killed by gunfire from nearby party

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said that a child was killed in the city’s Hillside Court development late Saturday afternoon.

Police said the child is 3-years-old and was a victim of random gunfire.

Residents in the area said a party was going on at the time.

The party turned violent when shots rang out — and one of the bullets hit a toddler.

Community activist Charles Willis provided WRIC-TV with a photo of the toddler identified as ‘Sharmar Jr.’

Community activist Charles Willis provided WRIC-TV with a photo of the toddler identified as ‘Sharmar Jr.’

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue around 4:15 p.m. following reports of a shooting. The child was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Pastor Robert Winfree of New Life Deliverance Tabernacle, said he was in close contact with the family as the events unfolded through the afternoon.

“They are distraught,” Winfree said of the family. “We try to comfort them. But, that’s all we can do.”

Winfree was comforting the family all day about the tragedy and he says their pain “is unimaginable.”

He says the senseless violence involving children must stop and everyone needs “to care more.”

“We need more people to gather before the shooting takes place. Rather, than after the shooting takes place,” Winfree said.

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority CEO Damon E. Duncan released a statement following the toddler’s death. The agency manages the public housing property where the shooting took place.

“As you can imagine, we are devastated by this news. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the young victim. Our Director of Public Safety is currently working with local law enforcement to determine the events that led to this tragedy and responsible parties. Again, heartfelt sympathies to the family affected by this unimaginable tragedy,” Duncan said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

More headlines from CBS17.com: