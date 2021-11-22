Fatal stabbing stemmed from property dispute between neighbors in SC, sheriff’s office says

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Detectives say a property line dispute led to a man stabbing his neighbor to death in Anderson County.

WSPA previously reported a stabbing on Nov. 19 on Jones Street left Carlton Brian Sherman, 49, dead.

Detectives said they responded and learned that the original incident stemmed from a property line dispute between Sherman and Joseph S. Wilson.

Sherman was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has charged Wilson with murder.

Wilson is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center and bond has been denied, according to the sheriff’s office.