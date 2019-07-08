Father of family killed on I-95 after hitting gator files lawsuit

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) – The father of the family killed on I-95 after hitting an alligator in May 2018 filed a lawsuit against Kia Motors, Hyundai, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation late May 2019.

Joshua Stanley is suing Kia and Hyundai for negligence due to what he believes was a design defect of the car. Within his lawsuit, Stanley claims that the car’s design failed to have a door latch system emergency unlocking feature that would have allowed passengers to exit following a collision.

Stanley also claims that the car’s fuel delivery system was “designed in a manner that it unreasonably allowed gasoline to escape and ignite in the collision,” among other faults that he believed contributed to the deaths of his wife and children.

Josh Stanley, now the sole survivor of his family, said he was working out of town as his wife and two children traveled through South Carolina. Stanley says the trio were headed to Myrtle Beach for a getaway.

Stanley’s wife, Amber, their 4-year-old son, Jack, and their 2-year-old daughter Autumn died from thermal injuries after their car caught fire after hitting an alligator, running off of the road and crashing into a tree.

Stanley is seeking damages from pain and suffering, funeral expenses, lost wages, and other compensatory damages.

