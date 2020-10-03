Father, son in truck chased, shot at Black teens on ATVs, officials say

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV/AP) – A father and son have been charged with aggravated assault after chasing two Black teenagers on ATVs off the road and repeatedly shot at them from a pickup truck, officials said.

According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, the incident happened on Ridge Road around 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 27.

Sheriff said 49-year-old Wade Twiner and his son, 25-year-old Lane Twiner, charged at the teens and fired shots. The teens were not injured.

Deputies responded to the scene and arrested the two suspects. The pair have each been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Authorities have said they are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime, in part because of social media posts made by one of the Twiners. The posts appear to have since been taken down.

Sheriff said more charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

