FBI joins search for missing Florida teen; signs of struggle found in bedroom, family says

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WNCN) — The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have joined a search that spans three counties for a missing college student who disappeared a week ago after a maintenance man entered her apartment.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says Armando Caballero is the “prime suspect” in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano on Sept. 24.

Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest before the maintenance worker apparently killed himself.

Marcano vanished around 5 p.m. a week ago at the Arden Villas apartments near the University of Central Florida.

A member of Macaro’s family told WESH-TV that the young woman’s bedroom, which was typically “meticulous,” was instead in “disarray” when family members were allowed to see it. Also, the TV station reported that a cousin said it appeared a struggle took place in the bedroom.

Family members also said that blood was found “in the area.”

Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Marcano is a student at Valencia College and was supposed to catch a flight home to Fort Lauderdale the day she disappeared.

Mina says some 60 detectives are working exclusively on the case, and the search now extends over Orange, Seminole and Volusa counties.

WESH-TV reported that family members said that after Marcano vanished Caballero’s cellphone was detected near New Smyrna, which was added to the search area.

— CBS Newspath/WKMG contributed to this report