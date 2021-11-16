FBI to assist in search for missing 12-year-old SC girl; person of interest sought

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search for a missing 12-year-old girl in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Reynolds ran away from an address on Abercrombie Road in Fountain Inn at 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The FBI was asked to assist Tuesday in the search for Reynolds. It is unknown what Reynolds was wearing when she left.

A command center was set up for the search. Images of a man and a sketch of another man were released by deputies. Officials are trying to determine who the two men are.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person of interest or the location of Reynolds is asked to contact the Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 984-4967.