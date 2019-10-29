Fear of being fed to zombies led man to stab woman, SC officials say

MONETTA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man, arrested for stabbing a woman, says he feared she would feed him to zombies.

The Aiken Standard reports 29-year-old William Berry of Aiken was arrested Saturday in Monetta after a woman was stabbed multiple times in the back.

Sheriff’s deputies later found Berry walking along a highway and arrested him. Under questioning, Berry told deputies he “poked someone” because she was trying to feed him to zombies and being mean to him.

The woman, an acquaintance of Berry’s, was taken to a hospital with five or six stab wounds.

Berry is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. No bail has been set and Berry remains jailed Monday in Aiken County. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

