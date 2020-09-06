FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Florence Police Department responded Saturday night to reports of a shot fired inside DEFY Florence trampoline park.
Captain Mike Brandt with Florence Police Department said there was a fight in progress and a shot was fired inside the park.
One juvenile was taken into custody for assaulting two police officers outside of the park, according to Brandt.
There are no reported gunshot or significant injuries.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Woman, man die after SUV hits tree at high rate of speed in crash in Virginia
- Fight triggers gunfire inside SC trampoline park
- Black Lives Matter ‘Shut Down the Oceanfront’ rally in Virginia Beach leads to multiple arrests
- Police ID driver who died in crash with utility pole and another car in Fayetteville
- Using sawed-off shotgun, man fired at cars along I-95 in NC, injuring 2, Nash County sheriff says