Listen to live audio above. Follow reporter Riley Benson @realrileybenson on Twitter for live updates from the courtroom

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A jury pool of over 100 people returned to the Colleton County Courthouse Wednesday morning for final jury selection on the third day of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

A 12-member panel and six alternates were selected relatively quickly, with no major disagreements between the prosecution and the defense.

After breaking for lunch, the trial is set to get underway with opening statements.

1:28 p.m. – Court is in recess for lunch and will resume at 3:00 p.m., at which point Judge Clifton Newman said he would charge the jury. Opening statements will follow.

1:25 p.m. – Before breaking for lunch, defense asked about a submitted consent order regarding how to present “sensitive material.” The order would “seal photographs and videos graphically depicting the victims,” according to Judge Newman. Judge Newman said that he would grant the order to protect the privacy of the victims and their families.

1:20 p.m. – JURY SWORN IN FOR ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL

The jury is made up of four men and eight women, 10 of whom are white and two who are African American. There are three male alternates and three female alternates.

1:15 p.m. – Six alternates were selected. Judge Newman dismissed the remaining jury pool.

1:04 p.m. – A panel of 12 was selected. The process now moves to selecting six alternates.

12:44 p.m. – Court gaveled back into session for jury selection. Each juror was called to stand in front of the prosecution and defense. Each party was then able to say whether they would like that juror to serve.

12:19 p.m. – Judge Newman excused the woman who said she had a cough when he asked about COVID-19 symptoms, bringing the potential jury pool down to 79. Court then went into recess for 15 minutes as lawyers reviewed names on the jury pool list.

12:13 p.m. – Judge Newman thanked the qualified candidates who were not chosen for the jury pool and dismissed them.

12:05 p.m. – The clerk began the swearing-in of the 80-person jury pool. The remaining members of the panel will be released. The final 12-member jury and six alternates will be selected from that pool.

11:52 a.m. – Judge Newman returned to the courtroom. He said that court will be at ease while clerks prepare an updated jury pool list.

11:38 a.m. – Judge Newman once again asked if anyone had any issues serving on the jury. Several jurors said yes. He then asked if anyone was experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or had been exposed to any known contacts. One juror said yes. Judge Newman then called back the jurors who said they would have a problem serving for further discussion.

11:32 a.m. – Judge Newman returned and excused two jurors. The roll call resumed.

11:16 a.m. – The clerk began the roll call to make sure everyone asked to return to the jury pool is present. Shortly after, Judge Newman called three members of the jury pool, along with counsel, to come forward for further discussions. No reason was given.

11:15 a.m. – Judge Clifton Newman entered the courtroom. He greeted those in attendance, then audio was briefly cut.

10:30 a.m. – Alex Murdaugh arrives at the courthouse.