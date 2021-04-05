Fire crews mount rescue operation to get drunk man down from roof

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the Richmond Fire Department rescued a man from a roof on West Broad Street Monday after discovering he was too intoxicated to climb down on his own.

According to a Richmond Fire Department tweet, firefighters were called to the scene at 1813 W. Broad St. around 11 a.m.

When they got there, a man was on the roof of a building — too inebriated to climb down on his own.

So rather than use a ladder, crews brought in a fire truck and extended the ladder. They then put the man into a stokes basket and carefully lowered him down using the basket and ropes attached to the fire truck arm.

The man declined medical treatment once back on the sidewalk. It’s not known how the man ended up on the roof.