Firefighter ‘OK’ after being hit by train while battling brush fire in Florida

FT. MEADE, Fla. (WFLA) — A volunteer firefighter in Florida is “responsive and talking” after being struck by a train while battling a brush fire Tuesday.

Polk County firefighters were on the scene of a 3-4 acre wildfire near 1491 14th St. NW in Fort Meade after it began threatening buildings in the area.

The fire was contained and buildings were saved but while working on the blaze, officials said a Fort Meade voluntary firefighter was struck by a train.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says he has a broken leg.

The sheriff’s office says firefighters were in the process of stopping the spread of the fire when a CSX train was approaching the area. The firefighter saw that the door was open on one of their trucks, so he ran over to shut the door of the truck, but the train arrived at about the same time he made it to the truck.

CSX Transportation provided the following statement regarding the accident:

At approximately 11:34 a.m. today, a firefighter was injured following an incident involving a CSX train in Fort Meade, FL. The firefighter was transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital. The train consisted of two locomotives and 58 rail cars. There were no injuries to the train crew. CSX is working with Polk County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the incident. Our thoughts are with the injured firefighter at this time.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.