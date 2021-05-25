Firefighting helicopter with 4 onboard crashes in Florida; no survivors found

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP/WKMG/CBW Newspath) – Officials say a Black Hawk firefighting helicopter with four people onboard has crashed near an airport in central Florida, killing at least one person.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Leesburg Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that one body was recovered and that the crash appears to be a “total loss.”

No survivors have been found.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

WKMG reported the craft was a Sikorsky UH-60 “Black Hawk” helicopter and it crashed around 4 p.m. A photo from Leesburg Fire Rescue showed black smoke from an area near the airport.

Leesburg officials said the FFA will start their investigation on Wednesday.

Officials did not immediately release additional information.