CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A bar specializing in nonalcoholic, cannabis-infused cocktails has opened its doors on James Island.

The team behind High Rise Bevarge Company, which offers CBD and THC seltzers, and Charleston Hemp Collective have launched their latest venture at 1989 Maybank Highway.

On August 10, the High Rise Dry Bar started serving up a variety of spirit-free cocktails that combine natural ingredients with the drinker’s choice of CBD, delta-8, or delta-9.

“I quit drinking alcohol six years ago and I wasn’t able to have some of the social, you know, enjoyment that I had before [when] going to bars,” co-owner Chris Long said. “I feel like this space has just created that social environment where you can come out and enjoy yourself again without having the alcohol aspect.”

Aside from signature cocktails, customers can enjoy traditional mocktails or grab a High Rise seltzer. Customers will also have the option to add a THC gummy to their order at High Rise Dry Bar.

Menu



High Rise seltzers will be available for purchase.

In addition, a range of retail products will be available for purchase such as hemp-infused lotions, gummies, cookbooks, tinctures, teas, and more.

The owners said they are focused on promoting the wellness aspect of their products and hope to use the space as a way to educate customers on the health benefits of hemp and cannabis.

“It [the brand] has always been focused on health and wellness,” co-owner Libiss Skinner said. “We’re giving them [customers] healthy products that we know what’s going into it, we’re giving them vegan options, we’re giving them a safe space to learn more about the hemp plant and how well it can help you.”

The Charleston Hemp Collective store will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The bar itself will begin service at 3 p.m. each day.