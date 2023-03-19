VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department is investigating what caused a home along the Oceanfront to go up in flames early Friday morning.

Police dispatch said crews were sent to the scene of the fire at a two-story home just before 3 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Oceanfront Ave.

There were injuries reported and no one was home at the time of the fire. Oceanfront Ave. and Atlantic Ave. are currently blocked off between 50th and 52nd street as crews continue to work on the aftermath of the fire.

A crew with 10 On Your Side, CBS 17’s sister station in Norfolk, was at the scene and reported seeing flames coming out of the two-story home. Burnt and charred pieces are sticking out of the home.

One neighbor told 10 On Your Side the home was currently undergoing a renovation and was in the finishing stages before the fire occurred.



According to Virginia Beach government, the home sold for around $4 million in 2021.



One neighbor said firefighters on scene told them if the winds had been blowing from the side instead of toward the beach, the entire block could’ve been lost.

The cause is still under investigation.

Virginia Beach fire say finding the cause of the fire could take several weeks because there are parts of the home investigator can’t get to yet because of how damaged it is.