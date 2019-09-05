Floods close dozens of roads in downtown Charleston as Dorian roars offshore

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCN/CBS Newspath/WCSC)Flooding, tropical storm winds and power outages have been reported along the South Carolina coast as Hurricane Dorian neared South Carolina Thursday morning.
Dozens of streets in downtown Charleston were closed by flooding. (See full list below)
Wind gusts around 60 mph have been reported on the Isle of Palms, downtown Charleston and McClellanville. Road closures have already been announced due to flooding in downtown Charleston. Electric utilities have also reported thousands of customers without power early Thursday morning.
The biggest impacts from Hurricane Dorian are expected in the Charleston area Thursday morning.
Those impacts include storm surge, flooding rain and damaging wind. Dorian is expected to produce 6 to 12 inches of rain in the Coastal Carolinas.
The National Hurricane Center reported late Wednesday night that tropical storm conditions had already been affecting portions of the southern South Carolina coasts and should begin along other portions of the state during the next several hours.
The current model tracks show Dorian is anticipated to be about 40 to 60 miles east of Charleston around mid-morning Thursday when tropical storm force winds and hurricane-force winds could impact the Lowcountry.
Here is a full list of closed roads in the downtown Charleston area:
America Street between Mary and South
Ashley Avenue between Spring and Cannon
Barre Street between Montagu and Beaufain
Beaufain between Rutledge and Wilson Street
Beresford Run at Clements Ferry Road
Bogard Street at President Street
Broad Street between Legare and East Bay Street
Calhoun Street between Courtenay and Pitt
Cannon Street at President Street
Crosstown between Courtenay and Coming
Charlestowne Drive at Teague Street
Chisolm St at South Battery Street
Crosstown (US 17 North Bound and South Bound) Between Courtenay and Coming
Dills Bluff Road at Greenhill Road
Dogwood Road at Markham Road
Dupont Road and Dulsey Road
Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue
Gadsden Street between Montagu and Beaufain
Gordon Street at 10th Ave
Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street
King Street at Huger Street
Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad
Lockwood and Broad between Montagu and Ashley
Lockwood Drive ramp between US-17 and Lockwood Dr
Maybank Highway at Angel Oak Road
Morrison Drive between Cooper and Stuart
N Nassau Street at Romney Street
Ogiers Street between Vanderhorst and Calhoun
Parsonage Road at Ashley River Road
Peachtree Street at Hester Street
Petty Street at Heriot Street
Rutledge Ave between Fishburne and Crosstown
South Market Street between Meeting and East Bay
Saint Andrews Blvd Ramp between US 17 and Saint Andrews Blvd
Sam Rittenberg Blvd at Old Towne Rd
Secessionville Road at Ivy Isle Drive
Secessionville Road at Ft Johnson Rd
Tobias Gadson Boulevard at Ashley River Road
Vanderhorst between Ogiers and Pitt
Washington Street at Society Street
Washington Street between Calhoun Street and Chapel Street
Wentworth Street between Lockwood and Gadsden
