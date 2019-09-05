Floods close dozens of roads in downtown Charleston as Dorian roars offshore

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCN/CBS Newspath/WCSC)Flooding, tropical storm winds and power outages have been reported along the South Carolina coast as Hurricane Dorian neared South Carolina Thursday morning.

Dozens of streets in downtown Charleston were closed by flooding. (See full list below)

Wind gusts around 60 mph have been reported on the Isle of Palms, downtown Charleston and McClellanville. Road closures have already been announced due to flooding in downtown Charleston. Electric utilities have also reported thousands of customers without power early Thursday morning.

The biggest impacts from Hurricane Dorian are expected in the Charleston area Thursday morning.

Those impacts include storm surge, flooding rain and damaging wind. Dorian is expected to produce 6 to 12 inches of rain in the Coastal Carolinas.

The National Hurricane Center reported late Wednesday night that tropical storm conditions had already been affecting portions of the southern South Carolina coasts and should begin along other portions of the state during the next several hours.

The current model tracks show Dorian is anticipated to be about 40 to 60 miles east of Charleston around mid-morning Thursday when tropical storm force winds and hurricane-force winds could impact the Lowcountry.

Here is a full list of closed roads in the downtown Charleston area:

America Street between Mary and South

Ashley Avenue between Spring and Cannon

Barre Street between Montagu and Beaufain

Beaufain between Rutledge and Wilson Street

Beresford Run at Clements Ferry Road

Bogard Street at President Street

Broad Street between Legare and East Bay Street

Calhoun Street between Courtenay and Pitt

Cannon Street at President Street

Crosstown between Courtenay and Coming

Charlestowne Drive at Teague Street

Chisolm St at South Battery Street

Crosstown (US 17 North Bound and South Bound) Between Courtenay and Coming

Dills Bluff Road at Greenhill Road

Dogwood Road at Markham Road

Dupont Road and Dulsey Road

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Gadsden Street between Montagu and Beaufain

Gordon Street at 10th Ave

Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street

King Street at Huger Street

Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad

Lockwood and Broad between Montagu and Ashley

Lockwood Drive ramp between US-17 and Lockwood Dr

Maybank Highway at Angel Oak Road

Morrison Drive between Cooper and Stuart

N Nassau Street at Romney Street

Ogiers Street between Vanderhorst and Calhoun

Parsonage Road at Ashley River Road

Peachtree Street at Hester Street

Petty Street at Heriot Street

Rutledge Ave between Fishburne and Crosstown

South Market Street between Meeting and East Bay

Saint Andrews Blvd Ramp between US 17 and Saint Andrews Blvd

Sam Rittenberg Blvd at Old Towne Rd

Secessionville Road at Ivy Isle Drive

Secessionville Road at Ft Johnson Rd

Tobias Gadson Boulevard at Ashley River Road

Vanderhorst between Ogiers and Pitt

Washington Street at Society Street

Washington Street between Calhoun Street and Chapel Street

Wentworth Street between Lockwood and Gadsden

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now