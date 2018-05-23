Florida active shooter situation ends with suspect’s death

An active shooter situation in Bay County ends with a murder suspects death.

News 13 had live coverage all day at the scene of Briarwood apartments where the shooter held off local law enforcement. Residents inside the complex feared for the safety of their families.

“I put her on speaker and heard a bunch of shots like boom boom boom and I said take me home right now,” witnesses said.

Residents were trying to get to their loved ones inside Briarwood apartments. The Briarwood complex was the center piece of an active shooter investigation.

EARLIER: Shots fired while WMBB reporter is on air

Shots rang out all afternoon as multiple agencies worked to capture the suspect. The suspect was 49 year-old Kevin Robert Holroyd. Holroyd is also the subject of a murder in Walton County early Tuesday morning.

After hours of working the scene, the Sheriff’s of Walton and Bay County along with Panama City Police Chief, Scott Ervin, held a press conference describing this as their worst nightmare.

“Multiple shots were fired from a rifle from the second floor of the apartment first beginning in the back, deputies and officers were there and then later from the front of the apartment,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

Only one individual was injured in the five hour long active shooting situation.

