Florida church ordered to stop selling bleach equivalent as coronavirus cure, FDA says

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The federal government says it has taken action against a Bradenton church that was allegedly distributing a product equivalent to industrial bleach as a way to treat coronavirus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says a federal court filed a temporary injunction earlier this month against the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing and four people associated with the organization.

The injunction orders Genesis to immediately stop distributing what they call a “Miracle Mineral Solution.” The FDA says it’s an “unproven and potentially harmful treatment” that the church was selling to treat COVID-19 and other diseases.

“The court found that the United States has demonstrated that Genesis and the associated individuals named in the injunction are violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C) by unlawfully distributing MMS, an unapproved new drug and misbranded drug,” FDA officials said in a news release. “When combined with the included activator, MMS has a chlorine dioxide content equivalent to industrial bleach.”

The news release from the FDA also says the court found a danger that the church would continue violating the law without the temporary restraining order against them.

“Despite a previous warning, the Genesis II Church of Healing has continued to actively place consumers at risk by peddling potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. said. “We will not stand for this, and the FDA remains fully committed to taking strong enforcement action against any sellers who place unsuspecting American consumers at risk by offering their unproven products to treat serious diseases.”

The FDA says it, along with the FTC, previously issued a warning letter to Genesis about selling MMS. According to federal officials, the group made it clear they “had no intention of taking corrective action and would continue to sell MMS.”

“This is especially concerning to the agency as the FDA has received reports of people experiencing serious adverse events, including respiratory failure, life-threatening low blood pressure, acute liver failure and QT prolongation after drinking certain chlorine dioxide products,” FDA officials said.

The official announcement of the injunction from the FDA says the “seller” is from Bradenton. The temporary restraining order was filed by a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The order is against Genesis as well as four individuals – Mark Grenon, Joseph Grenon, Jordan Grenon and Jonathan Grenon, the FDA says. It lasts through May 1 but the FDA says there will be a hearing to extend the injunction.

“The complaint, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), against the Bradenton, Fla. seller and the seller’s most responsible individuals, seeks to restrain and enjoin all defendants from labeling, holding and distributing unapproved new drugs and misbranded drugs, including MMS, in interstate commerce on a permanent basis,” the FDA news release says. “The FDA requested the DOJ to bring this case on behalf of the U.S. Government. The claims made in the complaint are allegations that, if the case were to proceed to trial, the government must prove to receive a permanent injunction against Genesis.”