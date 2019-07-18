Florida couple arrested after boy bound with zip ties and forced to sleep on plywood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is accused of binding a 13-year-old boy to plywood and forcing the child to sleep on the material.

On Sunday, deputies searched the home of 41-year-old Frank McKay after learning of his involvement in a possible child abuse incident. There, deputies found zip ties and plywood, which the 13-year-old victim said was used to bind him to a piece of plywood.

The child told deputies he was forced to sleep on the plywood without any mattress or linens. He said he was given a banana and two bottles of water a day while he was bound to the plywood.

Investigators said McKay had the child tied up while he and the boy visited his girlfriend, 38-year-old Adecia Johnson, at her home.

McKay is charged with two counts of false imprisonment and two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse. He is being held without bond.

Deputies said McKay has an extensive criminal history with arrests for burglary, drug possession, and contempt of court for non-payment of child support.

Johnson is charged with false imprisonment and aggravated child abuse. She is also being held without bond.

