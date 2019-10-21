Florida couple held boy, 12, at knifepoint, stole his bike, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo couple landed behind bars Sunday after they allegedly held a 12-year-old boy at knifepoint and stole his bike, according to an affidavit.

Brian Keith Desantell, 56, and Amanda Gray, 32, reportedly got into an altercation with the boy in front of their home on 119th Avenue. The fight started after Desantell pushed the boy, the affidavit stated.

Deputies said Gray pulled a silver knife from her waistline and handed it to Desantell, who held the boy at knifepoint while she took his bike into their home.

The boy and a witness pleaded for the bike’s return, but the couple wouldn’t give it back, authorities said.

Deputies said they later found the bike inside their home, and that surveillance video showed Desantell pushing the boy.

It’s unclear if the couple knew the child.

Desantell and Gray were arrested for robbery (knife) and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, according to the affidavit.

Desantell has previous arrests for domestic battery, disorderly intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

Gray’s criminal history includes charges for drug possession, petit theft and trespassing.

The couple is each being held on a $50,000 bond.

