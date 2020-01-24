Florida deputies arrest man for pointing laser at pilots

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida sheriff’s office has arrested a man for pointing a laser at planes trying to land at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
Deputies said Charlie Chapman Jr., 42, shined the laser pointer on a fixed-wing plane four times and one time at the MCSO helicopter.
One of the pilots of the plane advised that the laser hit him directly in the eyes, causing temporary blindness.
When deputies attempted to take Chapman into custody he grabbed a hammer and made a striking motion towards deputies.
Deputies located a laser pointer in Chapman’s pocket. He is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, point laser at pilot with injury, point laser at pilot without injury, and resisting without violence.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- US issues new rules restricting travel by pregnant foreigners due to ‘birth tourism’
- ‘Introduction to Kansas City’: San Francisco columnist kicks off Super Bowl trash talk
- Robbed by kids, Tennessee victim shares shocking account
- Buffalo Wild Wings to give away free food if Super Bowl goes into OT
- 49ers super fan attends every home game, travels to away games
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now