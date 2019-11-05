Florida deputy arrested for choke slamming 15-year-old girl

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WNCN) – A deputy has been arrested after he was caught on camera choke slamming a 15-year-old girl, the Broward County sheriff said Tuesday.

Deputy Willard Miller was charged with child abuse with great bodily harm, which is a third-degree felony, following the incident at a school.

The 15-year-old had walked up behind the deputy and tapped the back of his knees with her foot. That caused his knees to buckle slightly.

At that point, Miller grabbed the teen by the neck and threw her to the ground, investigators say.

“His actions were deplorable. They were uncalled for. And they violated multiple policies just on the optics,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Miller has been a deputy with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

He’s suspended without pay pending an internal affairs investigation.

BSO News Update Once again, Sheriff Gregory Tony demonstrated transparency and accountability announcing the arrest of Deputy Willard Miller. “I am tired of it. I am going to fix it and hold people accountable,” stated Sheriff Gregory Tony. As in any profession, the actions of one do not reflect the actions of the thousands of other deputies who work for the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Gregory Tony is committed to showing the public we are an agency you can trust and are dedicated to providing professional public service. A flow chart outlining all of the steps in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Investigation Process has been included. Posted by Broward Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

