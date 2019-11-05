Florida deputy arrested for choke slamming 15-year-old girl

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WNCN) – A deputy has been arrested after he was caught on camera choke slamming a 15-year-old girl, the Broward County sheriff said Tuesday.
Deputy Willard Miller was charged with child abuse with great bodily harm, which is a third-degree felony, following the incident at a school.
The 15-year-old had walked up behind the deputy and tapped the back of his knees with her foot. That caused his knees to buckle slightly.
At that point, Miller grabbed the teen by the neck and threw her to the ground, investigators say.
“His actions were deplorable. They were uncalled for. And they violated multiple policies just on the optics,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.
Miller has been a deputy with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for three years.
He’s suspended without pay pending an internal affairs investigation.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Durham educators protesting in hopes to garner more school funding
- What is DMT? What makes it dangerous?
- North Carolina lawmakers begin considering new Congress map
- Wake County schools say sorry after bus driver takes 12-mile detour for co-worker
- Drug cartel kills 3 American mothers, 6 children while driving on Mexican highway