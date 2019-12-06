Florida elementary teacher won’t stop touching man’s buttocks; gets arrested

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies in Florida have arrested an elementary school music teacher after he touched the buttocks of a man who was cleaning his house after being told numerous times to stop by the victim.

According to an arrest report, 54-year-old Stephen Ailing “intentionally and willfully touched the victim by grabbing and poking his buttocks.”

During an interview with deputies, Ailing said the victim and another person were at his house cleaning. He stated he knew the victim was upset about something but was unaware of the reason.

Ailing later admitted to touching the victim’s buttocks with his hands and stated the victim told him to “stop,” but said he was unsure if he touched the victim’s buttocks multiple times, according to deputies.

The other individual present during the incident told deputies Ailing intentionally touched the victim’s buttocks and was told to stop multiple times, to arrest report read.

According to deputies, after the victim told Ailing to stop, Ailing stated, “you are more gay than I ever will be.”

Ailing was arrested for battery and was taken to the Pasco County Jail without incident.

