Florida man arrested after minor is diagnosed with STD

Pinellas, Florida deputies have arrested a Largo man for inappropriate sexual activity with a 12-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease.

Twenty-year-old Anthony K. Wilson is facing one charge of sexual battery. Detectives say the charges stem from an incident that happened at a Pinellas County home back in June of 2017.

According to deputies, the victim is a 13-year-old girl who knows Wilson. She was 12 years old at the time. An arrest report says the girl was in the care of Wilson, who was 19 at the time.

On March 12, 2018, detectives say the girl complained of stomach pain and was admitted to a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with an STD. Staff members at the hospital reported the incident to the Florida Abuse Hotline.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Child Protection investigators then spoke with the victim, who told them Wilson sexually battered her in the summer of 2017.

Detectives who interviewed Wilson say he admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl once. Wilson blamed the 12-year-old for “coming on to him,” according to the arrest report.

Wilson was arrested Monday afternoon and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

