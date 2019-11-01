Florida man arrested again for impersonating officer, claims he’s being unfairly targeted

WINDERMERE, Fla. (WESH/CNN) — Florida authorities have released body camera footage from a man they say was impersonating a police officer.

The man behind the camera footage, James Dewitte, appeared in court Thursday.

He rides at breakneck speeds, sometimes crossing over into the other direction, weaving between cars, even passing incredibly close to a tractor-trailer and often yelling at other drivers.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says that rider is 39-year-old Jeremy Dewitte, who runs a company called Metro-State Special Services, a fleet of motorcycles and SUVs equipped with purple and amber lights to lead funerals.

WESH2 first told you about Dewitte last month, when Windmere police arrested him for impersonating an officer while escorting a funeral and then tussling with real officers who stopped him.

After that arrest, detectives seized a body camera and that’s where these videos come from.

In one, he and his team shut down I-95 in Volusia County while escorting a line of Corvettes.

Orange County deputies arrested Dewitte this week, saying he again impersonated officers after that first arrest.

According to an affidavit, on Sept. 16, his group allegedly blocked an intersection and slapped the car of an off-duty deputy driving by.

Then again on Sept. 26, Dewitte is accused of directing traffic and illegally recording a phone conversation with a woman who complained about it.

That video was on the body cam that Windmere police confirm was seized 19 days earlier.

In front of a judge Thursday morning, Dewitte told the judge there must have been a mistake.

“Maybe the date stamp’s wrong on the camera, but that camera was taken from me and held in evidence at Windermere Police Department,” he said.

Investigators told WESH2 News that companies like Dewitte’s can lead funerals, but are not allowed to block intersections, pull people over, stop traffic or carry weapons.

