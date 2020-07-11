Florida man arrested for attempting to record under young girl’s dress at Walmart, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man was arrested after he attempted to record under a 9-year-old girl’s dress at a Walmart, police said.

According to police, Levi Jonathan, 41, the victim was at the store on U.S. 27 with her mother on July 1 when Jonathan started following her around.

Police said surveillance footage showed Jonathan follow the girl. When the child’s mother turned away from the girl, footage shows Jonathan kneel down and attempt to film underneath her dress with a phone.

Jonathan was eventually seen by the girl’s mother, who reported the incident. Jonathan left the Walmart after he was caught.

Detectives arrested him at his home on Thursday.

“While this is the first time he’s being criminal charged for recording young girls, I can say unequivocally, given my experience, that this is not his only victim,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “I applaud our detectives for doing a thorough investigation. Equally as important, I commend the girl’s mother for speaking up for her daughter. I encourage parents everywhere to report this (type) of behavior. If you see something, you need to say something.”

Jonathan has two prior arrests in Polk County on drug-related charges as well as trespassing on school grounds. He is currently out on a $5,000 bond.

