Florida man arrested for burning 5-year-old with hot french fry, deputies say

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Florida arrested a man for child abuse after he burned a 5-year-old girl for trying to take a french fry without permission.

The child told deputies that Eric Lahr, 37, burned her left hand with a hot french fry after she tried to take one of the fries without permission.

Deputies say the burn will presumably leave a permanent scar on the girl’s hand.

Lahr was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

