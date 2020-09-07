Florida man arrested for domestic battery jumps into bay with handcuffs on, dies

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old man being arrested for domestic battery died after he broke free from officers and jumped into the Boca Ciega Bay Sunday night.

The Treasure Island Police Department responded to a residence on 104th Avenue around 7:40 Sunday night in response to a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they investigated the complaint and arrested Donnie Brownlow Jr. for domestic battery.

Brownlow was transported to the police department at 180 108th Avenue to await a jail transport van.

Detectives said while being escorted to the van in handcuffs, Brownlow broke free from the officer and ran toward Boca Ciega Bay and jumped into the water.

Paramedics from the fire department pulled him out of the water and performed CPR. Brownlow was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead around 9:40 p.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com: